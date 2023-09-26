Wiregrass Gives Back
Hugh Freeze recognizes challenge ahead with No. 1 Georgia coming to town

By Jake Stansell
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 7:20 PM CDT
AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Auburn Tigers are in the midst of a tough stretch of games after falling to Texas A&M 27-10 on the road. Next up for the Tigers is a home game hosting the No. 1 team in college football -- the Georgia Bulldogs.

Auburn’s head football coach Hugh Freeze recognizes the challenge ahead, calling Georgia “the gold standard” in college football right now with the number of talented recruiting classes and championships. Even with the two-time defending national champions coming to the Plains, Freeze may not have realized how quick Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart turned the Georgia program around, but he knows the Tigers will have their hands full.

“I don’t know how long it took him,” Freeze said late Monday morning during his weekly press conference. “What did it take him? Three years or so to get there? Or four years? I don’t know ... His second year? I don’t know if that’s accurate, but anyway, so he did it pretty fast then.”

Auburn and No. 1 Georgia are set to kick off Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

