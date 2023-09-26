Wiregrass Gives Back
Alabama’s AG reacts to Supreme Court’s redistricting map decision

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall file photo
By Allison Bolton
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The U.S. Supreme Court denied Alabama’s request to delay implementation of the state’s new congressional map on Tuesday. The delay would’ve prevented a new map from being used before the 2024 election cycle.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshal addressed the court’s decision in a statement:

The special master assigned by a federal court to redraw Alabama’s congressional map has filed three proposals on what that map should look like.

