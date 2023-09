“Once again, my Republican colleagues have taken America hostage, plotting to shut down the government unless we agree to their extreme demands to slash vital programs and even impeach President Biden.

Let me be clear. If House Republicans choose to shut down the government, it is the American people who will pay the price. Families in my district who rely on food assistance will be turned away at grocery store counters. Workers will begin missing paychecks. Our nation will be less prepared to respond to disasters. And our troops will be forced to serve without pay.

I call on speaker McCarthy and my Republican colleagues to end this manufactured crisis and to work with Democrats to keep the government open and protect the programs that Americans rely on.”