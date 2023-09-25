Wiregrass Gives Back
A reboot of 'The Office' is in the works, report says

Rainn Wilson stars as Dwight Schrute in "The Office." A new report says a reboot of the show...
Rainn Wilson stars as Dwight Schrute in "The Office." A new report says a reboot of the show may be in the works.(NBC)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT
(CNN) - A reboot of “The Office” could be in the works, according to Puck News.

It’s unclear if standouts Steve Carell, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, Mindy Kaling and Rainn Wilson would be in it.

Puck News writers Matthew Belloni and Jonathan Handel cover Hollywood extensively. They say original showrunner Greg Daniels is set to return.

An article from Collider last year quotes Daniels as saying he’s not sure about bringing back the same characters.

Rather, he thinks a new version of “The Office” should be part of the original program’s universe.

Further details are not yet known.

Elmer "Chuck " Monday went missing on September 22, 2023.
FILE - Former President Donald Trump stands on stage before speaking at a Concerned Women for...
ROTC members said that coming to the event further motivated their military decisions. The...
This is a locator map for Syria with its capital, Damascus.
Daniel Lee Smallwood (pictured) was located by the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office in Tallassee...
