Rain Chances Return

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center
4Warn Weather
4Warn Weather(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – Moisture levels will increase for Tuesday and Wednesday, leading to a few showers and thunderstorms in the Wiregrass with locally heavy downpours. Temperatures will be seasonal over the next several days, with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s.

TONIGHT – Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 67°.  Winds light SE.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms. High near 88°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, a shower. Low near 69°.  Winds E at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

WED: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms.  Low: 69° High: 84° 40%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance south. Low: 67° High: 86° 20%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 65° High: 87° 5%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 65° High: 88° 10%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 63° High: 87° 5%

MON: Sunny. Low: 62° High: 87° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 5-10 kts.  Seas offshore 2 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – We’re tracking Philllipe way out in the Atlantic and a tropical wave that follows, but there are no threats to the US at this time.

