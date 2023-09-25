Geneva breaks ground on new city hall

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Geneva is out with the old and in with the new.

Monday morning, Geneva city officials broke ground on the location for their new city hall. The location is along E. Magnolia Avenue, next to the city’s firehouse.

Amenities the new building will have include a multi-functional room for city council meetings, court hearings and more, along with ample storage space and a drive-thru for the utilities bills.

Geneva Mayor David Hayes was concerned with the space of the current building, with many city workers sharing small workspaces, making for a cramped, unproductive environment. The same goes for the records room, which could start overflowing into the hallway with a few more boxes of paper.

The current basement of the city hall is also of concern, as there is a slope down to the basement level in the back of the building that causes flooding in the building when it rains.

“We are going to be able to serve a lot more needs now because we’re going to have the room to do it. Everyone will have their own space, so things aren’t crossed up and phone calls will be more private now,” said Mayor Hayes. “The city court and city council room is the biggest part of it, because now we can have a multi-function room and we can have people host dinners and lunches there now.”

The old city hall will be repurposed as the Geneva Police Department’s Office.

