FNF Week 4 Player of the Week nominees

By Briana Jones
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Week 4 of high school football is in the books, so it’s time to introduce you to the Player of the Week nominees.

Antron Mitchell, Eufaula:

Mitchell had 10 receptions for 151 yards with three touchdowns in a 48-30 loss to Pike Road. He caught scoring passes of 28, 17 and 40 yards.

Brodie Walker, Kinston:

Walker led Kinston’s defense with 12 tackles during a 30-27 loss to Brantley. Walker also had 94 yards on 10 carries with a 17-yard TD.

Keyshawn Cole, Carroll:

Cole had a big night for the Eagles, throwing for 342 yards off 14-of-21 passing with three touchdowns and adding 74 yards on 10 carries with one score in the Eagles’ 49-28 loss to Navarre, Fla.

Zander Peterman, Abbeville:

Peterman was in on 16 tackles, including six solos, in Abbeville’s 35-6 loss to Wicksburg.

Vote below or on our homepage.

