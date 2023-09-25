FNF Week 4 Player of the Week nominees
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Week 4 of high school football is in the books, so it’s time to introduce you to the Player of the Week nominees.
Mitchell had 10 receptions for 151 yards with three touchdowns in a 48-30 loss to Pike Road. He caught scoring passes of 28, 17 and 40 yards.
Brodie Walker, Kinston:
Walker led Kinston’s defense with 12 tackles during a 30-27 loss to Brantley. Walker also had 94 yards on 10 carries with a 17-yard TD.
Cole had a big night for the Eagles, throwing for 342 yards off 14-of-21 passing with three touchdowns and adding 74 yards on 10 carries with one score in the Eagles’ 49-28 loss to Navarre, Fla.
Peterman was in on 16 tackles, including six solos, in Abbeville’s 35-6 loss to Wicksburg.
