Elba escaped inmate recaptured in central Alabama

TALLASSEE, Ala. (WTVY) - An Elba inmate who escaped from a work assignment was recaptured in central Alabama after two weeks on the run.

According to information released by the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Daniel Lee Smallwood was located on Saturday, September 23 at around 10:22 p.m. by the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office in Tallassee, a city in the eastern portion of the county.

Smallwood’s capture comes 15 days after his early morning escape from a work assignment in Elba on September 8. Based upon his capture location, Smallwood was able to travel around 100 miles north in the two week span.

The recapture report from ADOC says Smallwood did surrender to law enforcement without incident.

Smallwood was already imprisoned on a 54-month sentence for third-degree Burglary, and likely faces additional charges for his escape.

