Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Dry Start, Wetter Mid-Week

From Meteorologist Zack Webster in the 4Warn Storm Center
By Zack Webster
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – The new work week starts out dry and warm, but higher humidity will be increasing rain chances over the following couple of days. Rain will stay fairly scattered, and it doesn’t look like it’ll be a steady, widespread rain that we’ll need to improve drought conditions.

TODAY – Partly cloudy. High near 93°. Winds light and variable.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 69°. Winds light SE.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. High near 88°. Winds ESE at 5 mph. 30%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 69° High: 84° 40%

THU: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 68° High: 85° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 87°

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 86°

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 63° High: 87°

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – Tropical Storm Phillipe is expected to remain over the open waters of the Atlantic and maintain tropical storm strength through the week. No tropical impacts are expected to the United States.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter/X

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @ZackWebWx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elmer "Chuck " Monday went missing on September 22, 2023.
Former Dale County football coach found safe
Fatal crash generic image
Ariton man dies in single-vehicle wreck
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies pull over stolen car driven by 10-year-old boy
Siblings, 10 and 11, stopped while driving mom’s car on highway 200 miles from home
Ongoing issues between Houston County Commissioners and those who run the local hospital...
Healthcare chairman calls doctor a “girl” with “boatload of children”, commissioner claims
FILE - The impact flipped the SUV several times, ejecting the passengers.
Florida train strikes SUV, killing 3 adults, 2 teens and 9-year-old child

Latest News

Color The Weather 09-25-23
Color The Weather 09-25-23
Meteorologist Zack Webster Weathercast Monday, September 25, 2023
Meteorologist Ryan Dugger Weathercast Sunday, September 24, 2023
Moisture Squeezing Out Dry Air Tomorrow
Meteorologist Ryan Dugger Weathercast Sunday, September 24, 2023
Meteorologist Ryan Dugger Weathercast Sunday, September 24, 2023