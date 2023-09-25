Dry Start, Wetter Mid-Week

SYNOPSIS – The new work week starts out dry and warm, but higher humidity will be increasing rain chances over the following couple of days. Rain will stay fairly scattered, and it doesn’t look like it’ll be a steady, widespread rain that we’ll need to improve drought conditions.

TODAY – Partly cloudy. High near 93°. Winds light and variable.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 69°. Winds light SE.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. High near 88°. Winds ESE at 5 mph. 30%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 69° High: 84° 40%

THU: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 68° High: 85° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 87°

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 86°

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 63° High: 87°

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – Tropical Storm Phillipe is expected to remain over the open waters of the Atlantic and maintain tropical storm strength through the week. No tropical impacts are expected to the United States.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter/X

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @ZackWebWx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.