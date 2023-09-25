ALEA reminds public to speak up on National SeeSay Day

Wiregrass Gives Back
ALEA partners with DHS to promote #SeeSayDay
By WTVY Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - The U.S. Department of Homeland Security designated September 25 “If You See Something Say Something” Awareness Day, also known as #SeeSayDay

The year-round “If You See Something, Say Something” campaign helps educate the public on the importance of recognizing signs of terrorism-related suspicious activity and how to report it to law enforcement.

The Alabama Department of Law Enforcement (ALEA) and its Fusion Center (AFC) have joined DHS to remind everyone to always be aware of suspicious activity and to know how to report it.

“We all play a role in keeping our loved ones and communities safe. We encourage everyone to participate in this national campaign, take the pledge to protect, and know the appropriate steps to take if you suspect suspicious activity,” ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said.

This #SeeSayDay, ALEA encourages you to learn to protect your community by taking the following steps:

You can learn more about #SeeSayDay at this link.

