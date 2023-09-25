Wiregrass Gives Back
4-star WR decommits from University of Georgia

Colquitt Co. wide receiver, Ny Carr said he would love to compete for Georgia head football...
Colquitt Co. wide receiver, Ny Carr said he would love to compete for Georgia head football coach, Kirby Smart(WALB)
By Aaron Meaux
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Standout four-star wideout Ny Carr who plays for Colquitt County here in the 229 announced to On3 he will decommit from the University of Georgia. Carr has been on a tear early in his senior season. The six foot one, 170 pound wideout has been committed to the school in Athens since the summer of 2022. In a statement Carr said,

“I would like to thank the entire staff and community at the University of Georgia. With that being said, I have decided to reopen my recruitment as I feel this is best for my future. Please respect my decision.”

Ny Carr
Ny Carr(Source: WALB)

This is a trend across the college landscape, with the transfer portal, name image and likeness (NIL), this is more common than ever before. According to On3, Carr, who is the 11th ranked player in the state has a current NIL value at $125-thousand dollars. Auburn, Miami, Colorado, and Florida St. have all been rumored as possible landing spots for the senior.

