15 compete in annual “Distinguished Young Women of Houston County” scholarship program

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Saturday, 15 local high school students competed in the annual “Distinguished Young Women of Houston County” scholarship program.

The event was hosted in Dothan’s Cultural Arts Center this year.

The program’s goal is to prepare students for a successful life after high school.

The participants represented 7 local schools and competed in areas of scholastic achievement, fitness, self-expression, talent, and interview.

Marielle Burque of Houston Academy was named the winner of DYW’s Class of 2024.

