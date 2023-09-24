Wiregrass Gives Back
Moisture Squeezing Out Dry Air Tomorrow

From Meteorologist Ryan Dugger in the 4Warn Storm Center
By Ryan Dugger
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – Monday will mark the last day of the hot and dry pattern we have been experiencing this weekend. While the remaining dry air and sunshine will boost temperatures to the lower 90s again, moisture from the West and the Gulf will meet to squeeze the dry air out of southern Alabama before Tuesday morning. The resulting heavy cloud cover and scattered shower and thunderstorm activity mid-week will limit highs to the middle 80s. Heavy cloud cover will start fading Friday as drier air inches back towards the Wiregrass.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 67°. Winds light SW.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. High near 93°. Winds variable at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low near 69°. Winds light and variable.

EXTENDED

TUE: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 69° High: 86° 40%

WED: Mostly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 69° High: 84° 30%

THU: Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 67° High: 86° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 85° 5%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 86° 5%

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 65° High: 87° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – As the remnants of Ophelia fade in our rearview mirror, we are keeping our eyes on TS Philippe in the Central Atlantic as it moves W-NW. It will likely maintain tropical storm strength throughout the week as another tropical disturbance to Philippe’s SE follows closely behind it.

