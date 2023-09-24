Dry Stretch Heating Up

SYNOPSIS – Limited cloud cover and lower humidity supplied a pleasantly warm afternoon for much of the Wiregrass today with high temperatures between the middle and upper 80s. We’ll be cool tonight under clear skies again as temperatures sink to the lower 60s. Dry air and highs in the lower 90s will stretch into the start of next week until rain-making moisture returns from the Gulf on Tuesday. Heavier cloud cover and isolated showers and thunderstorms mid-week will ease highs back to the middle and upper 80s.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 63°. Winds light W-SW.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 92°. Winds W-NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 68°. Winds W at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

MON: Sunny in between high clouds. Low: 68° High: 93° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 69° High: 89° 30%

WED: Mostly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 69° High: 87° 30%

THU: Mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 67° High: 86° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 85° 5%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 86° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

TROPICAL UPDATE – TS Ophelia continues to drop heavy rainfall throughout areas of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeastern states as it ingests detrimental dry air. TS Phillippe has emerged in the Central Atlantic where it will maintain tropical storm strength as it moves west before turning north sometime next week.

