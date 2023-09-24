Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

ASU football player suspended following incident with security guard

An Alabama State University football player has been suspended indefinitely following an incident with a security guard.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Alabama State University football player has been suspended indefinitely following an incident with a security guard at Saturday’s away game against Florida A&M.

A video of the incident was caught on video and has been circulating online. It shows the player punching a security guard.

ASU did not publicly name the player but released the following statement:

“We are aware of the incident that occured last night following our game vs. Florida A&M University in Tallahassee involving an Alabama State University football student-athlete. We do not condone the actions of the student-athlete, nor are the actions representative of the expectations set forth by the athletic department and our university. There is zero tolerance for this type of behavior. The student athlete has been suspended indefinitely for the football program, effective immeditly.”

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elmer "Chuck " Monday went missing on September 22, 2023.
Former Dale County football coach found safe
Fatal crash generic image
Ariton man dies in single-vehicle wreck
Charles "Scrappy" Hall
County-wide manhunt underway for Charles ‘Scrappy’ Hall
Ongoing issues between Houston County Commissioners and those who run the local hospital...
Healthcare chairman calls doctor a “girl” with “boatload of children”, commissioner claims
Houston County Circuit Judge Maurice J. “John-John” Steensland issued an order Friday removing...
Lawsuit dropped as Greater Beulah pastor quits