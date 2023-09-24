Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Annual Southeast Alabama Highland Games returns to Daleville

By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - The annual Southeast Alabama Highland Games took place in Daleville once again.

It is a Scottish heritage festival that celebrates tradition, including Olympic-styled games.

The Highland Games featured the family clans of Scotland and a chance for people to connect with their Scottish ancestry.

As for the competitive games, each shows off the strength and determination of the athletes who competed in things such as shot put.

The host of this year’s games, Chris Bailey, said it is a great way to combine fun with educating people on this heritage.

Bailey added that there is still room to grow every year.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elmer "Chuck " Monday went missing on September 22, 2023.
Former Dale County football coach missing
Charles "Scrappy" Hall
County-wide manhunt underway for Charles ‘Scrappy’ Hall
Fatal crash generic image
Ariton man dies in single-vehicle wreck
Disbarred Dothan attorney Mitch McNab leave the Houston County Courthouse on September 21, 2023.
Dothan’s $10 million con man returns
Ongoing issues between Houston County Commissioners and those who run the local hospital...
Healthcare chairman calls doctor a “girl” with “boatload of children”, commissioner claims

Latest News

Southeast Alabama Highland Games
Southeast Alabama Highland Games
Fatal crash generic image
Ariton man dies in single-vehicle wreck
Scientists are concerned about the number of migrating monarch butterflies.
The USGS wants dead butterflies from Alabama
Elmer "Chuck " Monday went missing on September 22, 2023.
Former Dale County football coach missing