Annual Southeast Alabama Highland Games returns to Daleville

DALEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - The annual Southeast Alabama Highland Games took place in Daleville once again.

It is a Scottish heritage festival that celebrates tradition, including Olympic-styled games.

The Highland Games featured the family clans of Scotland and a chance for people to connect with their Scottish ancestry.

As for the competitive games, each shows off the strength and determination of the athletes who competed in things such as shot put.

The host of this year’s games, Chris Bailey, said it is a great way to combine fun with educating people on this heritage.

Bailey added that there is still room to grow every year.

