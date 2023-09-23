Wicksburg @ Abbeville | 2023 Week 4

ABBEVILLE, Ala . (WTVY) - Two 1-3 teams take center stage for a 2A-Region 2 battle. Will Abbeville or Wicksburg get their second victory of the year and move into at least a tie for second place in the region?

FINAL SCORE: Wicksburg 35 - Abbeville 6

