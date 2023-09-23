(Week 4) FNF Play of the Night

Wiregrass Gives Back
By Briana Jones
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - You know that play that made you lose your voice? Or your seat? That’s this. Here is our Week 4 Play of the Night sponsored by Lewis Smith Supply. The fumbled punt reception by Smiths Station, and it’s Javeon Walker picking it up for Dothan and taking it to the house!

