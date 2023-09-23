(Week 4) FNF Play of the Night

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - You know that play that made you lose your voice? Or your seat? That’s this. Here is our Week 4 Play of the Night sponsored by Lewis Smith Supply. The fumbled punt reception by Smiths Station, and it’s Javeon Walker picking it up for Dothan and taking it to the house!

