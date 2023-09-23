Straughn @ Ashford | 2023 Week 4

ASHFORD, Ala . (WTVY) - It’s the 8th all-time meeting between the Tigers and Yellow Jackets. Will Straughn remain undefeated on the season and in the series, or will Ashford pull off their first region win of the season and first win against the team from Andalusia?

FINAL SCORE: Straughn 17 - Ashford 13

