Smiths Station @ Dothan | 2023 Week 4

DOTHAN, Ala . (WTVY) - The Wolves will take the field at Rip Hewes Stadium for the final time until November when they host the winless Panthers. Can Dothan stay in striking distance at the top of 7A-Region 2, or will Smiths Station spoil the party for their first win of the 2023 season?

FINAL SCORE: Dothan 66 - Smiths Station 0

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.