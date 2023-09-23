Samson @ Cottonwood | 2023 Week 4
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COTTONWOOD, Ala . (WTVY) - The undefeated Bears welcome the winless Tigers to Hicks Stadium for this region clash. Can Samson get the shock win on the road to get to 1-3, or will Cottonwood defend the home turf and get a step closer on their path towards their first region crown in over a decade?
FINAL SCORE: Cottonwood 47- Samson 0
