Rehobeth @ Enterprise | 2023 Week 4

ENTERPRISE, Ala . (WTVY) - A break in region plays sees Bill Bacon Field at Wildcat Stadium host this 7A vs 5A Wiregrass battle. Can Rehobeth get to .500 on the season with a shocking road upset, or will Enterprise continue their dominant trend of the season before they enter the second half of region play?

FINAL SCORE: Enterprise 52 - Rehobeth 6

