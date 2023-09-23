Rehobeth @ Enterprise | 2023 Week 4
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala . (WTVY) - A break in region plays sees Bill Bacon Field at Wildcat Stadium host this 7A vs 5A Wiregrass battle. Can Rehobeth get to .500 on the season with a shocking road upset, or will Enterprise continue their dominant trend of the season before they enter the second half of region play?
FINAL SCORE: Enterprise 52 - Rehobeth 6
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.