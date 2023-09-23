Navarre (FL) @ Carroll | 2023 Week 4

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Cross-state play makes its way to Ozark tonight as the Eagles host the Raiders. Will Navarre do as their name suggests and seize a victory to return to the Florida Panhandle, or will Carroll fend off the challenge and win their fourth straight game of the season?

FINAL SCORE: Navarre 49 - Carroll 28

