Houston Academy @ New Brockton | 2023 Week 4

ENTERPRISE, Ala . (WTVY) - The undefeated Raiders take the trip to Coffee County for a region battle with the Gamecocks. Can New Brockton shake up one of the top teams in 3A-Region 2, or will Houston Academy keep the 0 in the L column move closer to being able to defend their region crown?

FINAL SCORE: Houston Academy 40 - New Brockton 12

