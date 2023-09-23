G.W. Long @ Geneva County (FNF Game of the Week) | 2023 Week 4

HARTFORD, Ala . (WTVY) - It’s a 2A-Region 2 clash as the boys from Skipperville travel to take on the boys from Hartford. Will Geneva County get their first win of the season, or does G.W. Long ride the momentum of last week’s win over last year’s region champions to another victory?

FINAL SCORE: G.W. Long 37 - Geneva County 0

