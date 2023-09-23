Georgiana @ Houston County | 2023 Week 4

COLUMBIA, Ala . (WTVY) - The Panthers sit atop the region standings and will look to continue momentum as they travel to Columbia. Can Houston County spoil the party for their second straight win of the season, or Georgiana pick up their fourth straight W to remain tied at the top of 1A-Region 2?

FINAL SCORE: Georgiana 8 - Houston County 0

