Former Dale County football coach missing

NEW HOPE, Ala. (WTVY) - A search is underway for a retired coach who once led the Dale County High School football team to a state championship and was last seen on Friday.

A Silver Alert was issued for Elmer “Chuck” Monday, 75, who went to a nearby Dollar General store in New Hope, Alabama, Friday afternoon at about 1:30 and did not return home.

His niece, Lora Lindsay, told News4 the family believes Monday may possibly be traveling toward the Dothan area, where he lived for years before moving to North Alabama to be near family.

He is likely driving a white van like the one below, but with a luggage rack.

The van has a luggage rack on the top and a Fuel Flex sign on the back right (Family of Monday)

Monday coached the Warriors from 1993-2001.

Those with information regarding Monday’s his possible whereabouts should call 911.

