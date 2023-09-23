Flint River (GA) @ Lakeside | 2023 Week 4
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) - Two independent schools clash in cross-state battle as the Wildcats from Woodbury, Georgia travel to Eufaula to take on the Chiefs. Can Lakeside get to 5-1 on the year or will Flint River remain undefeated?
FINAL SCORE: Flint River 40 - Lakeside 0
