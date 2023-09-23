Eufaula @ Pike Road | 2023 Week 4

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WTVY) - A 5A vs 6A battle and the second all-time meeting between the Tigers and Patriots. Pike Road won last year in an overtime classic, can they repeat that this season or will Eufaula take a major road victory for their fourth straight W of the year?

FINAL SCORE: Pike Road 48 - Eufaula 30

