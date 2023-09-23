Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Dadeville mass shooting survivor crowned homecoming queen

Trinity Richards was crowned Pike Road's homecoming queen.
Trinity Richards was crowned Pike Road's homecoming queen.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:28 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - It was an emotional moment at Pike Road’s football game against Eufaula Friday night, as a young woman who survived Dadeville’s mass shooting earlier this year got a special honor.

During a special halftime ceremony, Trinity Richards was crowned homecoming queen, along with homecoming king Malik Blocton.

Richards was one of the 30-plus people injured in the birthday party shooting. Four people died.

Richards was shot multiple times and had to endure part of her skull being replaced, as well as numerous surgeries and recovery.

Not only did Richards win, but so did her team. The Patriots beat the Tigers 48-30.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elmer "Chuck " Monday went missing on September 22, 2023.
Former Dale County football coach found safe
Fatal crash generic image
Ariton man dies in single-vehicle wreck
Player of the Week
FNF Week 4 Player of the Week nominees
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies pull over stolen car driven by 10-year-old boy
Siblings, 10 and 11, stopped while driving mom’s car on highway 200 miles from home
FILE - The impact flipped the SUV several times, ejecting the passengers.
Florida train strikes SUV, killing 3 adults, 2 teens and 9-year-old child

Latest News

ALEA partners with DHS to promote #SeeSayDay
ALEA reminds public to speak up on National SeeSay Day
Daniel Lee Smallwood (pictured) was located by the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office in Tallassee...
Elba escaped inmate recaptured in central Alabama
You voted and we heard you loud and clear! Your News4 FNF Player of the week for week 3 is...
Week 3 Player of the Week: Peyton Plott
A spokeswoman for Tuskegee University said multiple people were injured following a shooting at...
Multiple people injured in shooting incident at Tuskegee University
The Wiregrass Heritage Festival set for September 30, will include food, vendors, and more!...
Talking Wiregrass Heritage Festival 2023