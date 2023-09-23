Bullock County @ Dale County | 2023 Week 4
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND CITY, Ala . (WTVY) - The Hornets and the Warriors clash in this 4A-Region 2 battle. Who will earn their first region win of the season?
FINAL SCORE: Bullock County 31 - Dale County 14
