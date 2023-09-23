Bay (FL) @ Chipley (FL) | 2023 Week 4

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WTVY) - The ever enigmatic Tornadoes travel to take on the Tigers in a cross-district battle in Florida. Can Chipley remain with only one loss on the season, or will Bay bring a big win back with them to Panama City?

FINAL SCORE: Chipley 29 - Bay 21

