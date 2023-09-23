Ariton @ Zion Chapel | 2023 Week 4

JACK, Ala . (WTVY) - Two .500 teams in 2A-Region 2 play will battle it out in Jack at Greene Memorial Stadium. Can defending region champion Ariton grow back some momentum following last week’s loss, or will Zion Chapel take another chunk out of the Purple Cats?

FINAL SCORE: Ariton 28 - Zion Chapel 0

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.