Ariton man dies in single-vehicle wreck

By Ryan Dugger
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A single-vehicle crash occurred east of Blue Springs along Alabama 10 at 11 a.m. Saturday morning, claiming the life of an Ariton man.

46 year-old Steven C. Davis was fatally injured when the Honda Shadow motorcycle he was driving exited the roadway and collided with a tree.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are still investigating the event.

