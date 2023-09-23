Abbeville Christian @ Lowndes Academy | 2023 Week 4

LOWNDESBORO, Ala. (WTVY) - An AISA non-region clash sees the winless Generals travel to the undefeated Rebels. Can Lowndes Academy defend their home turf to get to 5-0, or will Abbeville Christian finally get into the win column for the first time this season?

FINAL SCORE: Lowndes Academy 47 - Abbeville Christian 0

