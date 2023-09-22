Wiregrass Gives Back
WATCH: Carroll welcomes Navarre for a cross-state showdown

By WTVY Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - More live high school football takes center stage in Week 4, with a cross-state clash coming to the airwaves. It’s the Carroll Eagles of Alabama hosting the Navarre Raiders of Florida.

This is a first time clash between the two teams, with this being the 19th game all-time for the boys from Dale County facing a team from the Sunshine State. The Eagles are 9-9 all time against Florida teams.

Navarre enters this contest standing at 2-2 on the season and 1-0 in District 1 play in Class 4S. It’s been two straight victories for the Raiders after an 0-2 start to the season, including a crucial win in district play last week against Tate in a 45-42 decision.

Carroll bounced back big time after their Week 0 loss to Dothan, winning three straight against Dale County (62-30) and region foes Rehobeth (27-14) and Charles Henderson (34-24). Tonight’s game will send the Eagles into a bye week before they tackle the second half of their 5A-Region 2 schedule, which features a clash at home vs Eufaula and two tough road challenges against Headland and Greenville.

Game time for tonight’s matchup between the Eagles and Raiders is set for 7 p.m., and that game will airing live on MeTV (4.2) and streaming online on WTVY.com and in this story.

NAVARRE @ CARROLL
NAVARRE @ CARROLL(WTVY)

