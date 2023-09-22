Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Troy University mourns the loss of beloved music professor

An impactful piece of the Troy University family has passed according to an official University...
An impactful piece of the Troy University family has passed according to an official University post.(Troy University)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - An impactful piece of the Troy University family has passed according to an official University post.

Music professor and Coordinator of the Music Industry program Robert W. Smith passed suddenly on Thursday due to a complication during a heart related surgery per Smith’s wife, Susan Smith.

Smith was 64-years-old.

Smith has taught at Troy University since 2006 and has touched the lives of many music industry students and colleagues worldwide. According to his official University staff biography, Smith was “one of the most popular and prolific composers of concert band and orchestral literature in America today. He has over 600 publications in print with the majority composed and arranged through his long association with Warner Bros. Publications.”

Smith was also a native of Daleville, Alabama.

A celebration of life ceremony will be announced once the family has made their decision on arrangements.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dothan Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Willie D. Powe.
CANCELED: Police need your help finding missing Dothan man
Jim Lee Smith, 69, of Dothan has been charged with one count of Human Trafficking First Degree,...
Dothan man charged with human trafficking
Player of the Week
FNF Week 3 Player of the Week nominees
Charles "Scrappy" Hall
EPD: Suspect identified after burglary near elementary school
The jury returned their verdict on Wednesday
UPDATE: Starr struck; brothers found guilty of conspiring to kill

Latest News

Houston County Circuit Judge Maurice J. “John-John” Steensland issued an order Friday removing...
Lawsuit dropped as Greater Beulah pastor quits
The Enterprise Sixtel Octobrewfest craft beer festival will be September 30 and will include...
Talking Enterprise Sixtel Octobrewfest craft beer festival
Join the Dothan Police Department for their annual Trot with Swat 5K and 10K that will be this...
Dothan Police Department Trot with Swat 5K and 10K Saturday September 23
Suicide and self-harm are common issues that do not discriminate, but there are ways to put...
Cognitive therapy can remedy harmful thoughts, therapist says