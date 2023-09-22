Teen Driver Summit teaching young drivers road safety

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for teens, according to the CDC.

To promote safe driving, Children’s of Alabama and multiple other companies held a teen driving summit.

Instructors walked teens through virtual stations that tested their abilities in driving while impaired. The students wore goggles that simulated the effects of alcohol and marijuana impairment.

Mike Lutzenkrchen was the keynote speaker. He is the father of the late Auburn football player Philip Lutenkirchen who died in a car crash.

Mike started the Lutzie 43 Foundation to motivate people to make better decisions as drivers and friends. He uses his son Philip’s life and legacy to inspire change.

Mike wants young drivers to learn from his son’s mistakes, and to always be prepared.

“We don’t do a good job with our programs that are out there like they should, they should not be on the roads after midnight,” Mike Lutenkirchen said.

Lutzenkrchen’s best advice to parents is to tell their children to always wear a seatbelt.

The next driving teen summit will be at Coastal Alabama Community College on October 27th.

