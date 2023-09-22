Lower Humidity To Start The Weekend

SYNOPSIS – A push of drier air arrives as the weekend begins. We’ll see lows in the lower 60s Saturday, with highs approaching 90°. We’ll warm even more for Sunday and Monday, with lower-end rain chances as we head through next week.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 62°. Winds light NE-N.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 90°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 64°. Winds light W.

EXTENDED

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 64° High: 92° 5%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 68° High: 93° 10%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 69° High: 91° 10%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 69° High: 87° 20%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 65° High: 86° 20%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 65° High: 87° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – Ophelia will move into the Mid-Atlantic Saturday with wind and rain. Meanwhile, we’re tracking a tropical wave way out into the Atlantic that will organize as it moves to the WNW.

