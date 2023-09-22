Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Hyundai of Dothan honors first repsonders

This is the 4th year the dealership has hosted their luncheon to recognize current and retired first responders for their efforts to keep people safe.
By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Over 15,000 first responders serve the state of Alabama. Today, a business in Dothan wanted to show some extra appreciation to some of those men and women, by giving them a good meal.

This is the fourth year Hyundai of Dothan has hosted a First Responders’ Appreciation Luncheon.

The business recognizes current and retired first responders for their efforts to keep people safe.

For general manager Felix Hernandez, it is a chance to give back to those who give so much to the Wiregrass.

“They are here for us and do so much for us and I think sometimes it is taken for granted,” Hernandez said about the vital role first responders play.

He added that this is something Hyundai of Dothan looks forward to every year.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The jury returned their verdict on Wednesday
UPDATE: Starr struck; brothers found guilty of conspiring to kill
Player of the Week
FNF Week 3 Player of the Week nominees
The Dothan Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Willie D. Powe.
CANCELED: Police need your help finding missing Dothan man
28-year-old Michael Sebastian Crites (pictured) is facing two counts of Unlawful Breaking and...
Headland man arrested after Enterprise High School theft investigation
Jim Lee Smith, 69, of Dothan has been charged with one count of Human Trafficking First Degree,...
Dothan man charged with human trafficking

Latest News

Southeast Health Medical Center cares for patients of all ages. One way people can lend a...
Southeast Health Medical Center offers volunteer reading program for NICU patients
The historic school building has existed for over 100 years.
Historic Dupree School entering new phase of development
This is the 4th year the dealership has hosted their luncheon to recognize current and retired...
Hyundai of Dothan celebrates first responders
The historic school building has existed for over 100 years.
Old Ashford Dupree School becoming a community center