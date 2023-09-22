Hyundai of Dothan honors first repsonders

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Over 15,000 first responders serve the state of Alabama. Today, a business in Dothan wanted to show some extra appreciation to some of those men and women, by giving them a good meal.

This is the fourth year Hyundai of Dothan has hosted a First Responders’ Appreciation Luncheon.

The business recognizes current and retired first responders for their efforts to keep people safe.

For general manager Felix Hernandez, it is a chance to give back to those who give so much to the Wiregrass.

“They are here for us and do so much for us and I think sometimes it is taken for granted,” Hernandez said about the vital role first responders play.

He added that this is something Hyundai of Dothan looks forward to every year.

