Historic Dupree School entering new phase of development

The historic school building has existed for over 100 years.
By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - The historic Dupree School is entering a new phase of development which will turn the school into a community center.

The building has existed for over 100 years, with the one-room schoolhouse educating the children of Ashford until around the 1950s.

The new community center that will occupy the space will be home to programs for farmers and extension education, as well as the arts and music.

Steve Smith, the Historic Dupree School Project Board Chairman, hosted a meeting with those influential in turning this dream into a reality.

Smith extended gratitude to State Senator Donnie Chasteen, State Representative Paul Lee, Ashford Mayor Carol Barfield and many others who attended the meeting.

Phase one of the project has already begun, which started with preserving the building and replacing the old wood from the original building. Once that phase is done, the school will be transformed into a more modern version of itself on the inside.

Smith noted the programs that will be housed at the school closely align with the heritage of the school, which was once used to teach farmers and a place for music.

