Friday Night Football Week 4 Predictions

FNF Week 4 Game of the Week: Geneva County Bulldogs vs G. W. Long Rebels
FNF Week 4 Game of the Week: Geneva County Bulldogs vs G. W. Long Rebels(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s that time of year again for high school football and News4 is back with Friday Night Football Prediction picks to get you in the spirit!

News4 wants to know your predictions for this week’s gridiron clashes around the Wiregrass.

Join in on the fun by filling out the form below then stay tuned on the News4 social media pages for highlights!

If you miss play by play updates, don’t worry! Tune in to News4 Friday Night Football on Friday, September 15 at 10 p.m. for all the highlights!

