Freedom From Religion Foundation warns Auburn University after mass baptism

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several coaches are in hot water with a national nonprofit organization days after taking part in a cold water baptism event that saw hundreds of Auburn University students dedicate their lives to Christ.

On Thursday, the Wisconsin-based Freedom From Religion Foundation issued a warning to Auburn head football coach Hugh Freeze and others against athlete baptisms, saying their employer is a public university, not a religious institution, and that such actions are violations are of the U.S. Constitution.

WSFA 12 News has reached out to Auburn University and its athletics department seeking reaction.

Thousands of people packed Auburn University’s Neville Arena for a night of worship on Sept 12. When it was ending, one student indicated they wanted to be baptized. Without a tub, crowds started gathering at the lake at Auburn’s Red Barn, where roughly 200 people ultimately got baptized.

Freeze waded into the water to help one of the players on the Tigers football team, who wanted to be baptized but didn’t want to do it alone.

Auburn Tigers head football coach Hugh Freeze helps baptize one of the football players on his team at an event that saw hundreds of people give their lives to Christ on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. (Source: Michael Floyd)

Following the event, FFRF said it got multiple reports that Freeze, as well as Auburn head basketball and baseball coaches Bruce Pearl and Butch Thompson were involved in promotion of the “Unite Auburn” religious worship service.

The organization sent a letter to Auburn University President Christopher B. Roberts stating:

“Auburn University is a public university, not a religious one. It is inappropriate and unconstitutional for university employees to use their university position to organize, promote or participate in a religious worship event. These ongoing and repeated constitutional violations at the university create a coercive environment that excludes those students who don’t subscribe to the Christian views being pushed onto players by their coaches.”

The organization said that coaches “exert great influence and power over student athletes and those athletes will follow the lead of their coaches,” and said it amounted to “religious coercion” when those coaches use their positions “to inject religion into its sports programs.”

