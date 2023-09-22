Former Enterprise star placed on IR after Week 2 NFL injury

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A former Enterprise Wildcats star now playing for the New England Patriots in the NFL has been placed on the injured reserve list after an injury in Week 2 of the 2023 season.

According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, defensive back Marcus Jones has a torn labrum, an injury he obtained in the second quarter of the Patriots’ 24-17 division loss to Miami Dolphins while attempting to tackle former Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.

The injury ended what looked to be a good game up to that point for Jones, who had 4 tackles on his statline prior to the injury. Now the second year pro will head to IR, which will require him to miss at least the next four weeks of the season.

Jones was drafted in the third round (85th overall) by the Patriots in the 2022 NFL Draft following an impressive collegiate career at Troy from 2017 to 2018 and Houston from 2019 to 2021. Jones was a standout athlete in high school at Enterprise, including being named All-State in his senior season.

The injury to Jones is the latest in a string of injuries to the Patriots defensive unit, who lost cornerbacks Jack Jones and Isaiah Bolden to the IR at the start of the season and Jonathan Jones dealing with an ankle injury that forced him to miss last week’s contest.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.