Emergency Missing Child Alert issued for Opp teen

OPP, Ala. (WTVY) - An Emergency Missing Child Alert has been issued by the Opp Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) for a teen missing since Thursday evening.

The teen, 15-year-old Sarah Jean Campbell, was last seen on September 21 at around 9:30 p.m on Arnold Street in Opp.

Campbell was last seen wearing a black tank top, black pants, black hoodie and carrying a red backpack.

Anyone with information related to the whereabouts of Sarah Campbell are asked to contact the Opp Police Department at (334) 493-4511 or by dialing 911.

