Economic increase in Enterprise helps local businesses

With a city of more than 30,000 people, Enterprise strives to provide entertainment by hosting multiple events that aid in city revenue.
By Makyla Simmons
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise, a city of more than 30,000 people, strives to provide entertainment by hosting multiple events.

Erin Grantham is the executive director of Enterprise’s Chamber of Commerce. She says these events bring in much-needed revenue to the city and attract more tourism to the area.

“It is a tremendous economic impact whenever we have these community events and festivals. It is also a great way to draw people out of their homes and experience what Enterprise has to offer,” Grantham said.

Erin Grantham has been the director for ten years. Grantham loves the city and thinks of the chamber as the city’s biggest cheerleader.

“We are able to capture almost twelve thousand attendees for the Boll Weevil Fall Festival through our geo-fencing data information. That was about a five to ten percent increase than the year before,” Grantham stated.

Grantham has seen a steady increase in attendees for the past couple of years. She says the more that attend, the more money will stay.

Grantham said she would not be able to do what they do without the support of city leadership. The next event, the highly anticipated Boll Weevil Fall Festival, is set for October 21.

