Drier Air Returns Tonight

SYNOPSIS – We’ll be in and out of the clouds across much of the Wiregrass today with potentially a small shower or two popping up by the afternoon. Drier air starts to move in tonight, bringing in clear skies and noticeably cooler air. A light jacket may not be a bad idea for those Friday Night Football games. We’ll stay comfortable through the weekend, the humidity starts to rise again with small rain chances into next week.

TODAY – Partly cloudy. High near 88°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph. 5%

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 62°. Winds light and variable.

TOMORROW – Sunny to mostly sunny. High near 90°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Mostly sunny. Low: 64° High: 92°

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 91° 10%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 69° High: 91° 10%

WED: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 67° High: 87° 20%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 86° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – *Small craft exercise caution this morning.* Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 15-20 kts, diminishing to 10-15 kts by the afternoon. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen is still organizing off of the Carolina coasts today, but it could become a tropical storm later today. Regardless of tropical storm or not, heavy rain and gusty winds will be expected in the Carolinas and into the mid-Atlantic states this weekend as it moves north. A second system could also become a named storm over the next few days as it continues to move westward across the Atlantic between the Azores and Lesser Antilles. Indications for now are that it moves northward into the open Atlantic and away from the United States by the middle of next week.

