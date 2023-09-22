Wiregrass Gives Back
A Dothan Tech career program earns over $3,000 on a shed built by students

Last school year, students in the Building Construction program built the shed from start to finish, selling it off for nearly $4,000.
By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY)- Dothan Tech students at Dothan High School finally got a chance to see their hard work pay off.

Last school year, 11th graders Damian Constaple and Chase Dickens and 12th graders Mallorie Braswell and Owen Stephens were a part of the crew that built a shed from start to finish.

The students’ work was auctioned off by the Dothan and Wiregrass Area Homebuilders Association for $3,500.

The money will be used for projects students work on throughout the year.

A few of the students who worked on the shed said it was a great experience to see their hard work pay off from what they learned in the classroom.

“It is a neat experience for people to be able to buy something that you created at such a young age,” Stephens said.

Bob Griggs is the Building Construction program’s teacher, who has a significant amount of experience in the industry. He oversaw the building of this shed and initially had the students working on something smaller.

“I had the students build a tiny house that they had to build out of balsa wood and they kept asking me why are we doing this?” Griggs said when speaking about the process, but his idea was to make the students do the same project on a smaller scale so that when it was time to do the actual shed, they would be familiar with everything.

“They were like wow; you have just tricked us into doing a great job on this,” Griggs added.

Mr. Griggs mentioned that students always have opportunities to put what they learn to use throughout Dothan High School.

They can do that by doing jobs like building a storage structure for the baseball team.

