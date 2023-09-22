Dothan City Schools launches University for members of the community

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan City Schools is launching a new program that will provide a behind-the-scenes look to community members.

It is called Dothan City Schools University- a chance for parents, staff, or anyone in the community to learn how the school system works.

The program will span the school year, to inform members of the community about everything from finances to career and technical education.

The goal is to create a group within the community that can advocate for the school system.

“When our community members are more informed, they become advocates for our school.” Megan Dorsey with Dothan City Schools said about the program.

Dorsey added that this would be a win for the students and the school system now that community members will be able to advocate on their behalf.

40 applications will be selected for this school year’s advocacy cohort. Those interested can submit an at dothan.k12.al.us/DCSUniversity application by October 2nd.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.