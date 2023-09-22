Daleville @ Northside Methodist | 2023 Week 4

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - What a time it was in Rip Hewes Thursday night. The Daleville Warhawks and Northside Methodist Knights traded touchdowns until the very end.

The Knights barely get by after a 2-point conversion with a second left in the game.

FINAL: Northside Methodist 35 - Daleville 34

