Daleville @ Northside Methodist | 2023 Week 4
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - What a time it was in Rip Hewes Thursday night. The Daleville Warhawks and Northside Methodist Knights traded touchdowns until the very end.
The Knights barely get by after a 2-point conversion with a second left in the game.
FINAL: Northside Methodist 35 - Daleville 34
