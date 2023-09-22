Wiregrass Gives Back
Daleville @ Northside Methodist | 2023 Week 4

By Briana Jones
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - What a time it was in Rip Hewes Thursday night. The Daleville Warhawks and Northside Methodist Knights traded touchdowns until the very end.

FINAL: Northside Methodist 35 - Daleville 34

